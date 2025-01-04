Maarten Fornerod

Maarten Fornerod

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Maarten Fornerod

My Personal Substack, I started this out of frustration of LinkedIn removing posts. However, having one, maybe I should post some output scattered across magazines and/or sleeping on my hard drive.

People

Maarten Fornerod

@maartenfornerod
I started this substack out of frustration of LinkedIn removing posts. However, having one, maybe I should post some output scattered across magazines and sleeping on my hard drive.
© 2025 Maarten Fornerod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture