Politicized use of integrity procedures hampers the scientific process

On June 3rd, 2024, BMJ Public Health published Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022 by a Dutch team of scientists led by principal investigator Dr. Saskia Mostert after a lengthy 285-day peer review process (1). The study was subsequently press released and picked up by various news papers, both in the UK (2) and The Netherlands (3).

In particular, the Dutch newspaper article was the start of a heavily politicized process, involving pressure from Dutch government agencies and state offices. On June 11, 2024, the host institute publicly distanced itself from the study (4), mentioning "serious questions have arisen regarding the publication", and that the institute will "further investigate the way it was created. If it turns out that carelessness was involved in the realization of this publication, it will of course be withdrawn." The public statement further indicates that "we strongly support vaccination, and this publication should certainly not be read as an argument against vaccination." In parallel, a scientific integrity process was started by the host institute, involving a Scientific Integrity Committee, meticulously exploring every possible deviation from national scientific integrity guidelines, the Netherlands Code of Conduct for Research Integrity (5).

Scientific integrity involves adherence to values and practices to avoid bias, falsification, plagiarism, inappropriate influence, political interference, censorship and inadequate procedural and information security. The integrity process was initiated partly involving a complaint by a prolific integrity campaigner against COVID-19-dissident voices within academia (6), and dragged on for many months. It resulted in a long-delayed report, submitted to the Journal in the summer of 2025, clearing the authors of breaching scientific integrity (7) but listing numerous "violations" from "principals" of the Code of Conduct.

During this extended period of time, Mostert et al. was not indexed in Pubmed (8), making this study difficult to find for the scientific community.

Host institute appointed Scientific Integrity Committees may lack independence from inappropriate influences within the institute and political interference and can be misused for purposes of intimidation. Integrity Committees such as these should address these inappropriate influences and political pressures which could influence their own scientific values and practices, possibly resulting in a desire for censorship.

The lead author of the publication has since resigned from her position at the host institute.

I call upon journals and institutes to refrain from overusing Scientific Integrity Committees, particularly on politicized issues, to protect the scientific process and maintain a clear boundary between science and politics.

