Data masking 101



Recently, the fifth interim report on Pfizer mRNA vaccine safety has been leaked. It shows higher incidences of cardiac symptoms across five countries, including The Netherlands.



The report, dated March 12, 2024, is a so-called post-authorization safety study (PASS) into the safety of the vaccine. The focus was on a number of adverse events that had attracted attention due to previous indications, so-called Adverse Events of Special Interest, AESIs.



National regulators routinely require pharmaceutical manufacturers to conduct PASS studies as a condition for the authorization of most new medicines. The regulators provide the manufacturer with data on millions of patients registered in national health systems. The manufacturer then performs an analysis, adjusted for things like age and gender, to determine whether the medicine has increased the risk of certain health problems.



The leaked report contains data from five countries: England, Norway, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. The Dutch data come from the PHARMO Data Network, which provided health data from general practitioners (2.8 million patient population from January 6, 2021 – June 30, 2023) and hospitals (January 6, 2021 – December 31, 2022).



It is striking that in all countries a statistically significant higher incidence is seen in one or more heart complaints in Comirnaty (Pfizer BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) vaccinated persons. For example, an average of 23% higher incidence is found in acute cardiovascular injury and 27% in cardiac arrhythmia across all five countries.



Apart from the fact that the report has not come to the public attention for nine months, many data are not presented in a clear way. The increase in heart complaints at different ages is shown in such a way that the differences become almost invisible (figure, left, page 140 of the report), exemplified by the incidence of cardiac arrhythmias in the Netherlands. In a regular presentation (figure, right) it is clear that from the age of 18 a statistically significant higher incidence in cardiac arrhythmias is present in vaccinated persons in the Netherlands, with the exception of age group 60-64. In the safety report these data are masked by using a disproportionate logarithmic x-axis scale. This scale is needed for age groups with incidence of zero (ages 0-4), for unclear reasons set at 1e-7, and an uncertainty up to 18,457, well above the sensible maximum of 10,000 (100% incidence!), as the data is incidence per 10,000. This x-axis can only have been used for masking.





The report remains in the dark on the cause of this higher incidence in heart problems among vaccinated people. It suggests that there could be a kind of "healthy vaccinee effect", where vaccinated people would be more likely to go to the doctor if they had a (mild) complaint. Left undiscussed is the possibility that the vaccines themselves could be the cause of the higher incidence, by causing heart damage.

Comments

