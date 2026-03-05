Abstract

The RNA world hypothesis posits that RNA served dual roles in coding and catalysis during early life, but its complexity requires a more primitive precursor. The lipid world model addresses this by proposing self-assembling liposomes as protocells enabling primitive evolution through compartmentalization and selection. Here, we hypothesize a “chromatin-first” transition, where nucleotide polymers emerged within lipid protocells primarily as structural elements, providing mechanical stability and reservoirs for phosphates, sugars and bioactive molecules. This is supported by modern eukaryotic genomes, where ~92% non-coding DNA exhibits structural roles, such as lamina attachment and phase separation, rather than informational functions. Transgenic deletions of large intergenic regions in mice confirm viability without these sequences, while DNA origami and nuclear actin studies highlight DNA’s biophysical potential. This model bridges the lipid and RNA worlds, suggesting chromatin’s ancient structural origins predated coding, with implications for understanding eukaryotic complexity and prokaryotic streamlining.

DNA origami smileys (Paul Rothemund [ref 9], used with permission)

Keywords

chromatin evolution; lipid world; RNA world; origins of life; non-coding DNA; nucleotide polymers; prebiotic chemistry; nuclear structure

Introduction

The central dogma of molecular biology states that the flow of information is DNA to RNA to protein, however a corresponding sequence in evolution has never been seriously contemplated. This is because a central molecule in coding as well as enzymatic reactions is RNA, and therefore an upstream role of DNA in an RNA world hypothesis is difficult to justify.

The RNA world hypothesis posits that self-replicating RNA molecules were the precursors to modern life, serving both as genetic material and catalysts [1,2]. This idea, first suggested by Francis Crick in 1968 [1], addresses the chicken-and-egg problem of DNA requiring proteins for replication and proteins requiring DNA for encoding. However, the RNA world itself requires a more primitive foundation, as RNA’s biochemical complexity and instability in primordial conditions necessitate earlier evolutionary mechanisms. One such framework is the lipid world hypothesis, where abiotically produced lipids form micelles or vesicles (liposomes) that create compartmentalized environments for selective molecular accumulation and primitive evolution [3]. In this model, liposomes encapsulate solutes, grow through lipid acquisition, and divide via biophysical processes, enabling Darwinian selection without genetic polymers.

Here, we propose a “chromatin-first” hypothesis as a bridge from the lipid world to the RNA world. We suggest that nucleotide polymers emerged initially as structural elements within lipid protocells, providing mechanical support, molecular scaffolding, and reservoirs for phosphates and other components. These proto-chromatin structures predated coding or catalytic functions, evolving later into the complex chromatin of modern eukaryotes. This perspective is inspired by the predominantly structural role of much of the eukaryotic genome today, particularly its non-coding regions.

The Structural Role of the Non-Coding Genome

Approximately 92% of the human genome consists of non-coding DNA with low information density, not directly involved in encoding proteins, enzymatic RNAs, or regulatory elements [4]. While small regulatory sequences are dispersed throughout, transgenic experiments in mice have demonstrated that megabase-scale deletions of intergenic “gene desert” regions can be tolerated without compromising viability or gross phenotype [4].

Evidence for a structural function of chromatin has accumulated over decades. In the large (approximately 300 μm diameter) haploid Xenopus laevis oocytes, nuclear integrity appears to depend an extensive actin nucleoskeleton, which maintains stability in the absence of sufficient chromatin “pressure” [5]. Also, non-coding genomic regions in higher eukaryotes attach to the nuclear lamina, where they contribute to spatial organization rather than direct function [6]. Lamina-associated domains (LADs) are large chromatin regions that interact with the nuclear envelope, promoting chromosome architecture and potentially gene repression [6,7].

Furthermore, epigenetically defined chromatin domains exhibit self-association, forming higher-order structures within the nucleus [8]. This “attraction of likenesses” may involve direct nucleosome interactions or architectural proteins [8]. DNA’s inherent structural versatility is exemplified by DNA origami techniques, where single-stranded DNA folds into precise nanoscale shapes via base-pairing, demonstrating its capacity for self-assembly independent of coding information [9]. Although DNA origami is a modern synthetic application, it underscores DNA’s biophysical potential for structural roles.

Recent studies indicate that chromatin structure is not solely dictated by histone modifications but also by biophysical phase separation involving RNAs and low-complexity protein domains [10]. For instance, RS (Arg-Ser) and RGG (Arg-Gly-Gly) repeats in nuclear proteins—proposed as primitive proteins transitioning from the RNA world—facilitate phase-separated condensates that organize chromatin [10]. These intrinsically disordered regions, akin to early peptides, enable dynamic self-association and compartmentalization [10,11].

Early Evolution and the Lipid World

The deep antiquity of life obscures its origins, but vestiges in modern organisms inform models. Eukaryotes retain features of an RNA-based ancestry, such as relic RNA species and ribosomal functions predating protein synthesis [12]. Prokaryotes, often assumed to be primordial, may instead represent a derived state through thermoreduction and r-selection, with eukaryotes preserving more ancient traits [12].

The RNA world hypothesis resolves some bootstrapping issues by combining catalysis and heredity in one molecule [1,2]. However, RNA’s fragility and the improbability of its prebiotic synthesis demand precursors. The lipid world provides this: amphiphilic lipids self-assemble into vesicles in aqueous environments, creating protected compartments for molecular enrichment [3]. Under influences like UV radiation, day-night cycles, and gravity, liposomes encapsulating dense solutes submerge, evading destruction and enabling autocatalytic replication, mutation, and selection [3]. This fosters a population of evolving protocells without polymer-based coding or catalysis.

Complementary hypotheses, such as the amyloid world, suggest β-sheet peptides as early functional polymers, offering stability and catalysis in harsh conditions [11]. These could co-evolve with lipids and nucleotides, forming dynamic networks.

Although nucleotide polymers like DNA and RNA are not primary energy stores (unlike monomeric ATP [13]), their phosphate backbones could serve as reservoirs for phosphorus, a key limiting nutrient in prebiotic environments, potentially releasing energy upon hydrolysis under specific conditions.

The Chromatin-First Hypothesis

We hypothesize that within lipid protocells, nucleotide polymers arose as structural scaffolds, stabilizing the compartment and sequestering phosphates and sugars for later metabolic use. Associating with retained bioactive molecules—like primitive peptides or RNAs—these structures prefigured modern chromatin.

In a lipid-rich environment, protocell growth and division would distribute these polymers, subjecting them to selection for stability. Over time, sequence-specific interactions could emerge, transitioning to catalytic (RNA world) and informational (DNA-protein) roles. This “chromatin-first” path aligns with eukaryotes’ retention of structural genomic features [12], positioning prokaryotes as streamlined descendants.

This model integrates lipid, amyloid, and RNA worlds [3,11], offering a gradual evolutionary trajectory. Empirical tests could involve simulating protocells with nucleotide polymers to assess structural contributions.

Concluding remarks

The chromatin-first hypothesis reframes non-coding DNA as an evolutionary relic of primordial structure, providing a logical extension from the lipid world. By prioritizing biophysical over informational roles, it addresses gaps in origin-of-life models and invites interdisciplinary investigation.

Acknowledgments

None declared.

Author Contribution

Conceptualization, MF; Writing—original draft, MF Writing—review & editing, MF.

Conflicts of Interest

The author declares no conflicts of interest.

References